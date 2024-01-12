SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The board of governors of the Sargodha Educational Board on Friday approved

the issuance of funds for the construction of a new building.

The state-of-the-art two-story building would be constructed for employees and the

general public at an estimated cost of Rs 420 million in 18 months.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chairman/Commissioner

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti while Additional Secretary of Higher education Farooq Akmal,

Board Secretary Abu Al Hasan Naqvi, Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar, Pro Vice-Chancellor of

Sargodha University Dr Professor Yaseen, Controller of Examinations Riaz Qadeer Bhatti,

Engineer Shoaib Sabir Jappa and other members attended it.

The commissioner ordered for the process of tenders at the earliest and said construction

of the building would be completed by the Building Department's Disposal Work.

The BoD also approved an increase of wages of daily-wagers according to the

new notification of the Punjab government.

The meeting also approved recruitment of employees from grade 11 to 15 in the board

office besides 15 different agenda items.