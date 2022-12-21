Funds released for DHQ hospital up-gradation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has released funds of Rs 360 million for the up-gradation of old building of District Headquarters Hospital, Rehmat-ul-Alamin block and Govt Maula Bakhsh hospital and provision of missing facilities in the hospital.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, DHQ hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Shabbir Tahir said the Punjab government had released additional funds of Rs 56 million for ongoing project of a new CT scan unit equipped with modern technology.

He said, a new CT scan unit of 16 slights adjacent to the MRI would be installed in front of the emergency.

Dr Ghulam Shabbir further said that all funds had been released and up-gradation works wouldbe completed by June 30, 2023.