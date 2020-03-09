Funds Released For Execution Of "Competitive Research Programme"

The project of "Competitive Research Programme" envisaged by Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) will enable scholars to conduct result oriented research for supporting country toward addressing the socio-economic challenges in the fields of energy, bio technology, water, medical sciences and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The project of "Competitive Research Programme" envisaged by Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) will enable scholars to conduct result oriented research for supporting country toward addressing the socio-economic challenges in the fields of energy, bio technology, water, medical sciences and others.

The project worth Rs. two billion has been approved from Planning Commission and the initial funding has been released, Principal Scientific Officer, PSF, Syed Rehana Batool told APP on Monday.

She informed PSF has received 1200 research proposals from across the country after issuing proper advertisement inviting the impactful proposals.

The research proposals were invited from scientists, technologists, engineers and technopreneurs to achieve socio-economic goals through indigenous research and innovation through advertisement.

The criteria for submitting research proposal emphasized on submitting need based and market oriented projects keeping in view the latest technological developments, she said.

The research proposals received from the candidates belonging to different parts of the country will be evaluated by different technical experts and concerned officials as well as the relevant departments, universities and institution to check their effectiveness to address country's needs on the larger spectrum, Rehana Batool said.

The research proposals were submitted in to two categories including Consortium Research Grants and Triple Helix Model (Research in collaboration with industry).

Consortium Research Grants are aimed at financing research to resolve mega national issues through consortium of scientists from multiple professions and organizations with specific target of socio-economic gains.

While Triple Helix Model will target resolving industrial issues to substitute imports and enhance value addition of indigenous goods especially exportable commodities.

She informed that an amount of Rs. eight million will be allocated for Individual Research and Rs. 20 million for Consortium Research.

Rehana Batool said this project will prove as instrumental in fostering impactful research culture in the country. The research conducted through this project will help address country's urgent needs through suggesting viable solutions for resolving issues.