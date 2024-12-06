Open Menu

Funds Released For Local Elected Bodies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzzamil Aslam has said that provincial government has released development funds for local elected bodies.

He said that provincial government has released Rs3.2 billion development funds for the local elected representative of settled districts while 374 million rupees were released for merged districts of the province.

CM aide said that now elected representatives of local governments can directly spend development funds for the betterment of their areas.

