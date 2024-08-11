Open Menu

Funds Released For Medical Expenses Of Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Funds released for medical expenses of police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released over Rs1.6 million for medical expenses of employees serving in various districts, including Lahore.

According to the details, Inspector Muhammad Akbar from Bahawalnagar was given 550,000 rupees for diabetes treatment and a prosthetic leg. Junior Clerk Shazia Rafiq from Lahore Police was given 250,000 rupees for medical expenses. Retired constable Mahboob Alam from Lahore Police received 225,000 rupees for kidney and paralysis treatment. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Sarfraz from Multan Police was given 250,000 rupees for eye surgery.

ASI Muhammad Mushtaq from Khanewal was issued 250,000 rupees for major surgery. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Imran Amir from Faisalabad was given 100,000 rupees for kidney treatment.

The IG Punjab released all funds after the approval of the Welfare Branch’s Scrutiny Committee. He said that no police employee or their family struggling with health issues will be left alone in their battle against illness. He directed that RPOs and DPOs should continue to take priority measures for the best health welfare of the force.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Police Punjab Bahawalnagar Khanewal Family All From Best Million Employment

Recent Stories

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

22 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan