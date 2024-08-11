Funds Released For Medical Expenses Of Police
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released over Rs1.6 million for medical expenses of employees serving in various districts, including Lahore.
According to the details, Inspector Muhammad Akbar from Bahawalnagar was given 550,000 rupees for diabetes treatment and a prosthetic leg. Junior Clerk Shazia Rafiq from Lahore Police was given 250,000 rupees for medical expenses. Retired constable Mahboob Alam from Lahore Police received 225,000 rupees for kidney and paralysis treatment. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Sarfraz from Multan Police was given 250,000 rupees for eye surgery.
ASI Muhammad Mushtaq from Khanewal was issued 250,000 rupees for major surgery. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Imran Amir from Faisalabad was given 100,000 rupees for kidney treatment.
The IG Punjab released all funds after the approval of the Welfare Branch’s Scrutiny Committee. He said that no police employee or their family struggling with health issues will be left alone in their battle against illness. He directed that RPOs and DPOs should continue to take priority measures for the best health welfare of the force.
