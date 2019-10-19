Funds released for model cattle market

Commissioner Multan Iftikhar Sahu said the Punjab government had released funds for the construction of model cattle market in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ): Commissioner Multan Iftikhar Sahu said the Punjab government had released funds for the construction of model cattle market in the city.

He directed the officers concerned to start the process of tendering for this purpose.

He said that funds of Rs 90 million had been allocated for the project in the budget of current fiscal year, adding that the project would be completed at a cost of Rs 965 million.

Iftikhar Sahu said that wall, gate, roads, 44 sheds, animal hospital, slaughterhouse and three ponds for animals would be constructed in the market. He said that dispensary, food court and residential blocks would also be constructed for traders.

He maintained that company sub-office, bank and mosque would also be a part of the project in the model cattle market.