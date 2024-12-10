Funds released for repairing of flood control machinery

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Finance department Punjab on Tuesday released funds amounting to Rs 26,636,000 for Sargodha region for the repairing of flood control machinery and necessary equipment.

Official sources said that the incumbent government was implementing a comprehensive strategy to mitigate flooding.

In this regard, funds were released to update the machinery into modern lines as it would help to decrease flood affects.

He further said that for Sargodha district, a total of Rs. 2,188,000 were allocated for equipment repairing.