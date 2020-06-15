Funds released for scores of uplift projects in Dir Lower: Shafiullah

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Anti-Corruption, Malik Shafiullah Khan has said that work on scores of projects of people welfare would soon be started in Dir Lower that would address problems of local people to a great extent.

Talking to people at the residence of PTI Dir Lower leader Miangul Wajihuddin Advocate, he said the provincial government has accorded approval and released funds for these projects. He said the government was well aware of the issues being face by its people and relentless efforts were on to address the same.

Shafiullah said in time completion of ongoing projects and initiation of new development projects would bring a positive change in the lives of Dir Lower people. He said party workers were the asset of PTI and their suggestions would be given priority in execution of the uplift projects.

He said the services of PTI workers for the area were invaluable and their proposals for the area's uplift were of great importance.

