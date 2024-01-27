Funds Released For Security Arrangements For Polls
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 07:21 PM
The government has sanctioned and released Rs.1306.695 million to all divisions of Punjab including Rs.169.986 million for Faisalabad division to ensure tight security arrangements during the general elections
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The government has sanctioned and released Rs.1306.695 million to all divisions of Punjab including Rs.169.986 million for Faisalabad division to ensure tight security arrangements during the general elections.
A spokesman for the police department said here on Saturday that the finance division had released Rs.
120.270 million for Faisalabad district, Rs.17.581 for Jhang, Rs.12.581 million for Toba Tek Singh and Rs.19.554 million for Chiniot district. Out of these funds, Rs.95 million would be spent on installation of CCTV cameras in Faisalabad, Rs.10 million on CCTV cameras in Jhang, Rs.5 million on CCTV cameras in Toba Tek Singh and Rs.14.5 million on CCTV cameras in Chiniot, he added.
Recent Stories
DC chaired meeting on preparations for general election
PFA declares 1,100 food workers unfit
Financial inclusion of special people leads to social, economic progress: Presid ..
CTD arrested 11 terrorists from Punjab, including Lahore
Elderly woman's body recovered
Couple injured in gas fire incident
Police holds flag march regarding general elections
People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh Asif
Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focusing economy, climate resilien ..
LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday
8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use
Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD's custody
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chaired meeting on preparations for general election2 minutes ago
-
PFA declares 1,100 food workers unfit2 minutes ago
-
Financial inclusion of special people leads to social, economic progress: President Dr Arif Alvi2 minutes ago
-
CTD arrested 11 terrorists from Punjab, including Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Elderly woman's body recovered4 minutes ago
-
Couple injured in gas fire incident4 minutes ago
-
Police holds flag march regarding general elections9 minutes ago
-
People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh Asif9 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focusing economy, climate resilience6 minutes ago
-
LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday6 minutes ago
-
8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use6 minutes ago
-
Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD's custody6 minutes ago