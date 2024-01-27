Open Menu

Funds Released For Security Arrangements For Polls

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 07:21 PM

The government has sanctioned and released Rs.1306.695 million to all divisions of Punjab including Rs.169.986 million for Faisalabad division to ensure tight security arrangements during the general elections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The government has sanctioned and released Rs.1306.695 million to all divisions of Punjab including Rs.169.986 million for Faisalabad division to ensure tight security arrangements during the general elections.

A spokesman for the police department said here on Saturday that the finance division had released Rs.

120.270 million for Faisalabad district, Rs.17.581 for Jhang, Rs.12.581 million for Toba Tek Singh and Rs.19.554 million for Chiniot district. Out of these funds, Rs.95 million would be spent on installation of CCTV cameras in Faisalabad, Rs.10 million on CCTV cameras in Jhang, Rs.5 million on CCTV cameras in Toba Tek Singh and Rs.14.5 million on CCTV cameras in Chiniot, he added.

