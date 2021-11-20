Funds released for Shuhabpura Flyover

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said on Saturday that funds of Rs 230 million had been released for the completion of Shuhabpura Flyover

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said on Saturday that funds of Rs 230 million had been released for the completion of Shuhabpura Flyover.

Reviewing the ongoing development projects in the city, he directed the provincial highways department and contractors to complete the project as soon as possible in the public interest so that traffic system on Defence Road could be restored.

The DC also visited Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital andinspected the under construction shelter home there.

He also reviewed the medical facilities provided to people in the hospital.