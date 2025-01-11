Funds Released For Treatment Of Cops Children
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) More than Rs. 2.9 million were released on Saturday for treatment of children of police employees, posted in different districts.
A police spokesperson said that Rs. 1 million was given for bone-marrow transplant of 7-year-old son of Faisalabad Constable Muhammad Bota. Rs 500,000 were released for treatment of brain tumour of 5-year-old daughter of Toba Tek Singh Inspector Ali Nadeem.
Rs 500,000 were given to Senior Traffic Warden Yasir Jamil for treatment of his 4-year-old daughter for cancer. Rs 400,000 were released to PHP Constable Khalid Naseem for treatment of his 10-year-old daughter. Rs 250,000 each was given to Sargodha Lady Sub-Inspector Hadiya Sami for the treatment of her daughter and Constable Nasir Hussain for the treatment of her 4-year-old daughter for cancer, while Rs 35,000 was given to Traffic Warden Ajmal Ali for the treatment of his 7-year-old daughter.
Recent Stories
Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis
Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facilities for players
32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours
Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..
Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..
Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17
UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties
Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..
FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..
Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi
12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident
PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Channar, Ishaque elected as president, general secretary Bahawalpur bar3 minutes ago
-
Drugs supply attempt foiled3 minutes ago
-
Funds released for treatment of cops children3 minutes ago
-
Minister promises safe treatment, clean environment in hospitals3 minutes ago
-
Open court held to address public issues in Gwadar3 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis6 minutes ago
-
Dr Mukhtar for making joint efforts against HCV13 minutes ago
-
Mining department orders legal action against mine owner13 minutes ago
-
CM launches 'Dhi Rani Program', distributes gifts among newlyweds13 minutes ago
-
Abducted newborn recovered, two held13 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in factory explosion13 minutes ago
-
Health minister lauds HMIS as revolutionary step for govt hospitals13 minutes ago