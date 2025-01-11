Funds released for treatment of cops children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) More than Rs. 2.9 million were released on Saturday for treatment of children of police employees, posted in different districts.

A police spokesperson said that Rs. 1 million was given for bone-marrow transplant of 7-year-old son of Faisalabad Constable Muhammad Bota. Rs 500,000 were released for treatment of brain tumour of 5-year-old daughter of Toba Tek Singh Inspector Ali Nadeem.

Rs 500,000 were given to Senior Traffic Warden Yasir Jamil for treatment of his 4-year-old daughter for cancer. Rs 400,000 were released to PHP Constable Khalid Naseem for treatment of his 10-year-old daughter. Rs 250,000 each was given to Sargodha Lady Sub-Inspector Hadiya Sami for the treatment of her daughter and Constable Nasir Hussain for the treatment of her 4-year-old daughter for cancer, while Rs 35,000 was given to Traffic Warden Ajmal Ali for the treatment of his 7-year-old daughter.