Open Menu

Funds Released For Treatment Of Cops Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Funds released for treatment of cops children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) More than Rs. 2.9 million were released on Saturday for treatment of children of police employees, posted in different districts.

A police spokesperson said that Rs. 1 million was given for bone-marrow transplant of 7-year-old son of Faisalabad Constable Muhammad Bota. Rs 500,000 were released for treatment of brain tumour of 5-year-old daughter of Toba Tek Singh Inspector Ali Nadeem.

Rs 500,000 were given to Senior Traffic Warden Yasir Jamil for treatment of his 4-year-old daughter for cancer. Rs 400,000 were released to PHP Constable Khalid Naseem for treatment of his 10-year-old daughter. Rs 250,000 each was given to Sargodha Lady Sub-Inspector Hadiya Sami for the treatment of her daughter and Constable Nasir Hussain for the treatment of her 4-year-old daughter for cancer, while Rs 35,000 was given to Traffic Warden Ajmal Ali for the treatment of his 7-year-old daughter.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Traffic Sargodha Nasir Toba Tek Singh Philippine Peso Cancer Million

Recent Stories

Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

6 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facili ..

Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facilities for players

14 minutes ago
 32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

53 minutes ago
 Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position i ..

Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..

1 hour ago
 Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeira ..

Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

2 hours ago
UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investme ..

UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties

2 hours ago
 Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefi ..

Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..

3 hours ago
 FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition ..

FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: N ..

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

4 hours ago
 12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer acci ..

12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident

4 hours ago
 PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Di ..

PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan