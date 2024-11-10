Funds Released For Treatment Of Police Employees
November 10, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued Rs. 1.8 million additional funds for treatment of police employees and their families, serving in Lahore and other districts.
According to details, Sub-Inspector Najam-ul-Sattar Akhtar of Lahore was allocated Rs. 500,000 for cancer treatment; ASI Muzammil Hussain received Rs. 250,000 for his wife’s treatment; ASI Amir Bilal and Head Constable Muhammad Adil each received Rs. 150,000 for their wives' tumour treatments; Constable Zafar Khan was given Rs. 125,000 for his wife’s treatment; ASI Tauqeer-ul-Hassan from Rawalpindi received Rs. 100,000 for minor surgery; ASI Muhammad Irfan from Multan was allocated Rs.
100,000 for heart disease treatment.
Constable Waris Ali received Rs. 100,000 for kidney treatment; driver constable Mirza Akhtar Rafiq was given Rs. 100,000 for kidney stone treatment, Sub-Inspector Hamad-ul-Hasan Zafar received Rs. 100,000 for blood cancer treatment; ASI Shahid Manzoor received Rs. 75,000 for his son's treatment.
The IGP approved disbursement of the funds following the scrutiny of the Medical Financial Assistance Committee. He also mentioned that through memorandums of understanding with various institutions, modern medical facilities were being provided to employees.
