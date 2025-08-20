Funds, Resources Require To Address Challenges Of Climate Change In Pakistan: Dr Shezra
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) State Minister for Climate Change Dr Shezra Mansab Ali on Wednesday said that resources and funds are required to address the challenges of climate change in Pakistan.
There is a dire need for funds to minimize the bad impact of climate change in Pakistan, she said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question, she said that the government has initiated different programs, including tree plantation across the country. The measures have also been taken to reduce air pollution in the big cities of the country, she added.
To a question about flood-affected people, she said that all the concerned departments and the army are engaged in relief and rescue activities, besides providing necessary items to flood-hit people.
