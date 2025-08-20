Open Menu

Funds, Resources Require To Address Challenges Of Climate Change In Pakistan: Dr Shezra

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Funds, resources require to address challenges of climate change in Pakistan: Dr Shezra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) State Minister for Climate Change Dr Shezra Mansab Ali on Wednesday said that resources and funds are required to address the challenges of climate change in Pakistan.

There is a dire need for funds to minimize the bad impact of climate change in Pakistan, she said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question, she said that the government has initiated different programs, including tree plantation across the country. The measures have also been taken to reduce air pollution in the big cities of the country, she added.

To a question about flood-affected people, she said that all the concerned departments and the army are engaged in relief and rescue activities, besides providing necessary items to flood-hit people.

Recent Stories

Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding af ..

Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour

2 minutes ago
 At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accid ..

At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident 

8 minutes ago
 Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in ..

Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case

15 minutes ago
 Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women ..

Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women for marital discord

22 minutes ago
 PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start ..

PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start in September

40 minutes ago
 DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meetin ..

DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China and Afgha ..

46 minutes ago
International Government Communication Forum to fe ..

International Government Communication Forum to feature global experiences in ed ..

1 hour ago
 UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leaders ..

UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leadership

2 hours ago
 10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerat ..

10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Laser-free vision correction uses electrical curre ..

Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye

3 hours ago
 ‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 6 ..

‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024

3 hours ago
 Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan