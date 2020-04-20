Funds Rs 1.2 bln approved for Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF)

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has approved funds of Rs 1.2 billion for development schemes of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) -:The Higher education Commission (HEC) has approved funds of Rs 1.2 billion for development schemes of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF).

The funds would be used on the construction of academic block, admin block and two girl hostels in new campus located on Khurrianwala-Makoana bypass.

The HEC approved these funds on the proposal of university administration, said university source here on Monday.