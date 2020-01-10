Funds sought for execution of work on astro-turf project

The Project Management Unit (PMU) has sought release of Rs 40 million initial funds from the finance department for execution of work on astro-turf project at district hockey ground sports complex

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) : The Project Management Unit (PMU) has sought release of Rs 40 million initial funds from the finance department for execution of work on astro-turf project at district hockey ground sports complex.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Friday that tenders for the project had opened in Lahore few days back while the work order would be awarded to a construction company after release of funds.

He said that work would be completed under supervision of Project Management Unit (PMU) as Rs 155.787 million would be spent on the project.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had performed ground-breaking of the synthetic astro-turf project recently during his visit to the city.