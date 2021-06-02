Funds to be allocated for improving police stations working: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Wednesday said that Punjab police's all developmental funds of fiscal year 2021-2022 would be allocated for improving working of police station, construction and development projects besides provision of modern facilities.

He said that after utilizing such funds, the process of resolving the problems of citizens could become fast track and the atmosphere of trust between the people and the police can be improved, he added.

He said that the police station has the status of a basic unit in the police department and steps would be taken on priority basis to improve the working and dignity of this basic unit, he maintained.

The IGP said that police officers and personnel should behave in a polite and supportive manner with the citizens while on duty, adding that if any incident of mistreatment with citizens would occur, stern action would be taken against the responsible.

Inam Ghani said that according to merit and seniority, departmental promotion was the basic right of every officer and official so departmental promotion boards should be held on regular basis in all districts of the province.

Moreover, letters of displeasure should be sent to the officers who wrote ACR of subordinate staff with delay, he added.

He directed the officers to review the progress made on all the summaries sent by the police department to other government departments and the objections raised should be removed as soon as possible and sent back to the concerned officers, he asserted.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting of the Police Executive board at the Central Police Office here.

During the meeting, detailed consideration was given to the timely promotions of police officers and personnel and other professional matters including observing the financial year 2021-22 as "Year of Police Station".

Instructing the officers, the IG Punjab said that in the next financial year, all the development funds of the police should be directed towards the early completion of the ongoing projects while the process of upgrading of police stations into special initiative police stations should be completed under personal supervision of officers as soon as possible.

He said the ongoing efforts to improve the service delivery should be intensified so that the citizens could also benefit from the modern policing facilities.

Additional IG Establishment Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG Safe City Rao Sardar, Additional IG Training Kanwar Shahrukh, Additional IGs of other branches, DIGs and other officers participated.