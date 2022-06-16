Funds to be allocated in budget for renovating madrassas: CM Balochistan

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said funds would be allocated in the budget for renovation of madrassas (seminaries) of the province

He was talking to a delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Quetta district led by District Ameer Maulana Abdul Rehman Rafique. Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate was also present on the occasion.

The delegation suggested allocating funds in the budget for the improvement of madrassas.

Bizenjo replied that the provincial government believed in equitable development of the province for which steps were being taken.

He said that they had redressed the grievances of the people and the opposition according to their Constituencies in the last budget.

The holding of local body elections was a great achievement of the government in which it remained completely neutral, and as the chief minister he did not visit any district including Awaran to avoid creating a negative impression, he added.

The CM assured the delegation that the implementation of uniform law by abolishing A and B areas of Quetta, and proposals to divide Quetta into five administrative towns would be seriously considered.

The delegation apprised the CM about their party's objections regarding delimitation and requested the government to inform the election commission of the same, so that the earlier decision of delimitation could be set aside.

Bizenjo promised them to formally communicate their objections on delimitation to the election commission.

