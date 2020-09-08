UrduPoint.com
Funds To Be Released Following ADP: KP PA Told

Tue 08th September 2020

Provincial Law Minister, Sultan Muhammad Khan Tuesday informed the house that direct release of development funds is in contravention to rules of Planning and Developmental Department devised due to various court cases relating to funds allocation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Law Minister, Sultan Muhammad Khan Tuesday informed the house that direct release of development funds is in contravention to rules of Planning and Developmental Department devised due to various court cases relating to funds allocation.

He was responding to Humaira Khatoon of Mutahidda Majils-e-Amal who during question hour raised the issue of unjust distribution of developmental funds.

Law minister informed the house that developmental fund is not a property of MPA or MNA but it belong to people and would be released following criteria of Annual Developmental Program (ADP).

He said that funds could not be released directly as the matter sub juice due to litigation.

He rejected factor of 'liking or disliking' in funds allocation and said that 25 percent of funds has been released to departments adding focus has been given to ongoing schemes.

Finance Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that ADP has been formulated keeping in view court decision. He said that challenging of funds in courts is against the interest of province.

