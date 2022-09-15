Funds to be released soon after damage survey: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja on Thursday said that distribution of rehabilitation funds would be started as soon as the damage survey was completed in the flood-affected areas of Punjab.

Presiding over a review meeting at the Civil Secretariat, he directed that the teams involved in the survey should work with a missionary spirit and pay special attention to transparency so that the entitled people could get their right, accordingly.

Provincial Finance Minister Mohsin Khan Laghari, Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Member Colonies 3 Shahid Niaz also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the rehabilitation measures in the flood affected areas of Punjab were reviewed. The SMBR informed the provincial ministers that the damage assessment survey in the flood affected areas was expected to be completed by September 17.

In this regard, he apprised, the teams were busy in the affected areas.

Basharat Raja said that the disaster caused by flood was extraordinary, so the relief and rehabilitation work should be completed in an extraordinary manner. He pledged that the flood-affected families would soon have their roof again.

"Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has ordered to use all possible resources for early rehabilitation of flood affectees", said Raja.

On this occasion, Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Laghari said that the restoration of infrastructure in flood affected areas had been started. "Repair of canal embankments and roads will be completed on a war footing", vowed the minister.

He assured that adequate resources would be provided for the rehabilitation of the affected families.