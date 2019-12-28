Funds to be used transparently: DC

The District Planning and Coordination Committee (DPCC) has released funds of Rs. 270 million for Punjab Municipal Services Program for district Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The District Planning and Coordination Committee (DPCC) has released funds of Rs. 270 million for Punjab Municipal Services Program for district Sargodha.

Presiding over a meeting of District Planning and Coordination Committee here on Saturday, the Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has directed the concerned department, assistant commissioners and Chief Officers of Municipal Committees besides completing the development projects during specific period the funds should be used transparently.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Development Shafique ur Rehman, Assistant Commissioners, Chief Officers of Municipal Committees and other concerned officials.

The meeting was informed that Rs.

50 million would be spent on five schemes of Metropolitan Sargodha while on 24 development projects of District Council Rs. 53.2 million were spent.

On 15 development projects of Municipal Committee Sillanwali Rs. 20 million were spent and Rs. 30 million on 24 schemes of MC Sahiwal, Rs. 29.2 million on 20 projects of MC Shahpur, Rs. 28.6 million on four development schemes of Tehsil Council Shahpur, Rs. 21.01 million on three schemes of Tehsil council Sillanwali whereas Rs. nine million will be spent of four development projects of Tehsil Council Kotmomin.

The meeting was further informed that an estimated amount Rs. 5, 00,000 would be spent of each scheme of provision and drainage of water and soling under Municipal Services program (MSP).