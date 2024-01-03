Open Menu

Funds To Improve Health Delivery Systems For Public: Abdullah

January 03, 2024

Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan said that the government was spending a lot of funds to improve the health delivery system and trying to bring its fruits to the common man in respective areas of the province

He expressed these views while inaugurating a ceremony of a 22-bed Cardiac Care Unit (CCU) in Civil Hospital Quetta here.

The Secretary of Health Abdullah Khan said that the renovation of the CCU has included modern diagnostic and treatment equipment with the support of UNICEF.

On this occasion, Dr. Ishaq Panizai of Civil Hospital Quetta, Additional Secretary Health Hameed Zehri, Section Officer Health Department Admin Tahoor Khan, Head of Department of Cardiology Professor Dr. Mujibullah Tareen, Associate Professor Dr. Fazl-ur Rehman, Associate Professor Dr.

Abdul Ghaffar, Assistant Professor Dr. Hashim Bareach and Assistant Account Officer Muhammad Khair were also present.

Secretary Health said that the 22-bed CCU Civil Hospital in Quetta was a wonderful addition for the benefit of the poor and people affected by heart disease saying that several cardiac patients were always on the waiting list to be admitted to the CCU.

He hoped that this would help to serve them better, medical professionals should serve humanity with dedication and professionalism to solve the problems of the sick community one has to work with passion, energy and focus.

MS Civil Hospital Dr. Ishaq Panizi told the Health Secretary that the CCU was fully operational, this year, more than 2000 angiographies and 600 angioplasties have been done in the cardiology department of Civil Hospital.

