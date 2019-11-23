UrduPoint.com
Funds Worth Rs 1.53bln To Be Spent On Development Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 09:19 PM

Under the Punjab Municipal Services Program, funds amounting to Rs 1.53 billion will be utilised for completion of different development schemes to provide basic facilities to masses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Under the Punjab Municipal Services Program, funds amounting to Rs 1.53 billion will be utilised for completion of different development schemes to provide basic facilities to masses.

This was disclosed during a meeting of District Planning & Coordination Committee chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali here Saturday.

The matters regarding the identification of the development schemes in different areas were reviewed during the meeting.

Deputy Director Development Dr Naveed briefed about the specified guidelines for the implementation of Punjab Municipal Services Program.

It was informed that these schemes would be completed under the supervision of Metropolitan Corporation, Tehsil Councils, Municipal Committees and Town Committee of the district.

According to details, the development schemes of rehabilitation of water supply and sewerage, provision of street lights and machinery for cleanliness and maintenance of roads & streets would be undertaken under this program.

Deputy Commissioner asked the concerned officer to follow the guidelines in letter and spirit for effectively implementation of this program and said that the technical evaluation should be completed of the identified schemes within stipulated time period.

The meeting was informed the funds of Rs. 593.28 million had been allocated for Metropolitan Corporation under the Punjab Municipal Services Program. While funds of Rs. 165 million for Tehsil Council Faisalabad Sadar, Rs 185.87 million for Tehsil Jaranwala, Rs 103.37 million for Tehsil Council Tandianwala and funds of Rs 85 million Tehsil Council Samundri had been earmarked for the completion of the schemes. The Tehsil Council Chak Jhumra, Municipal Committee Chak Jhumra, Municipal Committee Dijkot, Municipal Committee Jaranwala, Municipal Committee Khurrianwala, Town Committee Mamukanjan, Municipal Committee Samundri and Municipal Committee Tandilianwala would be provided Rs.50 million each.

