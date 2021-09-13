UrduPoint.com

Funds Worth Rs 1.95 Bln Released To Expedite Work At South Punjab Secretariat

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

Funds worth Rs 1.95 bln released to expedite work at south Punjab Secretariat

Punjab government has released Rs 1.95 billion to expedite construction work at south Punjab secretariat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab government has released Rs 1.95 billion to expedite construction work at south Punjab secretariat.

In a meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar, here on Monday reviewed the pace of work on south Punjab secretariat.

He directed officials concerned to speed up the work and any delay in the construction of the secretariat would not be tolerated, he warned.

He informed that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar wanted completion of the mega project within stipulated time period. "I myself will supervise the project on weekly basis", said Saqib.

He said that Rs 2.40 billion would be spent on completion of South Punjab Secretariat at area of 404 Kanal.

In south Punjab secretariat, chief minister office would also be constructed, he noted. Similarly, offices of 15 secretaries of different departments would also be built.

Saqib Zafar said quality material would be used in the construction of the secretariat.

Earlier, the officials briefed him about the project and stated that south Punjab secretariat would be completed in two phases. However, Rs 25 million have been spent on the project so far. The mega project of south Punjab secretariat would be completed by 2023. On this occasion, additional secretary Rizwan Qadeer and many other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Duba ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai site and UAE Pavilion

6 minutes ago
 Emirates launches first airline virtual reality ap ..

Emirates launches first airline virtual reality app in Oculus store

6 minutes ago
 Public stands with govt narrative, not opposition: ..

Public stands with govt narrative, not opposition: Governor

28 seconds ago
 Pak-Tajikistan soon to sign transit trade agreemen ..

Pak-Tajikistan soon to sign transit trade agreement: Razak Dawood

29 seconds ago
 Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City Extends Lockdown Until ..

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City Extends Lockdown Until End of September

33 seconds ago
 UN nuclear watchdog chief vows 'firmness' with Ira ..

UN nuclear watchdog chief vows 'firmness' with Iran

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.