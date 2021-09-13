Funds worth Rs 1.95 bln released to expedite work at south Punjab Secretariat

Punjab government has released Rs 1.95 billion to expedite construction work at south Punjab secretariat

In a meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar, here on Monday reviewed the pace of work on south Punjab secretariat.

He directed officials concerned to speed up the work and any delay in the construction of the secretariat would not be tolerated, he warned.

He informed that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar wanted completion of the mega project within stipulated time period. "I myself will supervise the project on weekly basis", said Saqib.

He said that Rs 2.40 billion would be spent on completion of South Punjab Secretariat at area of 404 Kanal.

In south Punjab secretariat, chief minister office would also be constructed, he noted. Similarly, offices of 15 secretaries of different departments would also be built.

Saqib Zafar said quality material would be used in the construction of the secretariat.

Earlier, the officials briefed him about the project and stated that south Punjab secretariat would be completed in two phases. However, Rs 25 million have been spent on the project so far. The mega project of south Punjab secretariat would be completed by 2023. On this occasion, additional secretary Rizwan Qadeer and many other officers were also present.