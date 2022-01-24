Funds worth Rs 30m being spent on beautification of Qasim Fort Park: DG PHA

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Shafqat Raza said that funds of Rs 30 million would be spent on beautification of Qasim Fort Park in order to restore recreational activities for citizens.

During his visit of the park to review progress on ongoing development projects here on Monday, he said that development work was continued at Linear Park which was being completed with funds of Rs five million. He said that Water Works road has been divided into three categories for the ongoing restoration project. He directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects within the given time.

DG PHA added that LED was also being installed at parks for public facilitation. He said that the drug addicted people usually used parks for their activities adding that the concerned departments have been informed about the issue. He said that proper security arrangements were also being ensured at all parks to provide sense of security to families.

Syed Shafqat Raza stated that all possible efforts were being made to ensure maximum facilities at parks in order to restore recreational activities.