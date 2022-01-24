UrduPoint.com

Funds Worth Rs 30m Being Spent On Beautification Of Qasim Fort Park: DG PHA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Funds worth Rs 30m being spent on beautification of Qasim Fort Park: DG PHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Shafqat Raza said that funds of Rs 30 million would be spent on beautification of Qasim Fort Park in order to restore recreational activities for citizens.

During his visit of the park to review progress on ongoing development projects here on Monday, he said that development work was continued at Linear Park which was being completed with funds of Rs five million. He said that Water Works road has been divided into three categories for the ongoing restoration project. He directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects within the given time.

DG PHA added that LED was also being installed at parks for public facilitation. He said that the drug addicted people usually used parks for their activities adding that the concerned departments have been informed about the issue. He said that proper security arrangements were also being ensured at all parks to provide sense of security to families.

Syed Shafqat Raza stated that all possible efforts were being made to ensure maximum facilities at parks in order to restore recreational activities.

Related Topics

Water Visit Road Progress All Million

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

26 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

47 minutes ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

18 minutes ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

18 minutes ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.