Funeral Firing Incident In Nawan Shehr Claims Another Live Of Teenage
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A funeral firing incident in Nawan Shehr on Saturday claimed the life of a teenage boy, raising the death toll to two, with five others injured.
The incident occurred two days ago when a family feud escalated into gunfire after funeral prayer.
Earlier, one person was killed on the spot, while others, including a child named Noorullah, sustained severe injuries. Noorullah, who had been under critical care at the hospital, succumbed to his injuries, raising the death toll to two.
The remaining injured individuals are still receiving medical treatment.
In response, Nawan Shehr police swiftly launched an operation, apprehending three suspects, including the prime accused, and recovered two vehicles allegedly used in the attack.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Khurram Shehzad, son of Aslam, and Shahid and Abdul Waheed alias Sunny, sons of Khan Agha, all residents of Tarkana.
A case has been registered against them under Sections 302, 324, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and investigations are underway to determine the cause and details of the incident.
