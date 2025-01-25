Open Menu

Funeral Firing Incident In Nawan Shehr Claims Another Live Of Teenage

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Funeral firing incident in Nawan Shehr claims another live of teenage

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A funeral firing incident in Nawan Shehr on Saturday claimed the life of a teenage boy, raising the death toll to two, with five others injured.

The incident occurred two days ago when a family feud escalated into gunfire after funeral prayer.

Earlier, one person was killed on the spot, while others, including a child named Noorullah, sustained severe injuries. Noorullah, who had been under critical care at the hospital, succumbed to his injuries, raising the death toll to two.

The remaining injured individuals are still receiving medical treatment.

In response, Nawan Shehr police swiftly launched an operation, apprehending three suspects, including the prime accused, and recovered two vehicles allegedly used in the attack.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Khurram Shehzad, son of Aslam, and Shahid and Abdul Waheed alias Sunny, sons of Khan Agha, all residents of Tarkana.

A case has been registered against them under Sections 302, 324, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and investigations are underway to determine the cause and details of the incident.

Recent Stories

UAE committed to building sustainable energy futur ..

UAE committed to building sustainable energy future: Amna Al Dahak

36 minutes ago
 PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

37 minutes ago
 UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan moni ..

UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency

51 minutes ago
 PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring p ..

PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature

52 minutes ago
 GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC- ..

GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..

2 hours ago
UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum ..

UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday

3 hours ago
 UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical suppli ..

UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola

3 hours ago
 ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in d ..

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history

4 hours ago
 Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

4 hours ago
 Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take ..

Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies

4 hours ago
 Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factori ..

Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan