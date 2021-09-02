UrduPoint.com

Funeral In Absentia Held For Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Gilani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 09:06 PM

Funeral in absentia held for Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani

The funeral prayer of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani was held in absentia at Cantt Railway Station Peshawar on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani was held in absentia at Cantt Railway Station Peshawar on Thursday.

A large number of people from all walks of life including Jamaat-e-Islam, MPA Inayatullah Khan participated in the funeral prayer.

MPA Inayatullah Khan said that late Syed Ali Shah Gilani was a symbol of Kashmiri resistance, courage and freedom struggle against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that people of Pakistan and Occupied Kashmir have lost a great leader who never compromised on his principles and fought for Kashmir cause all his life.

Syed Ali Shah Gilani life long heroic struggle was precedent to others to follow in his footsteps for freedom and independence from Indian occupation, he said.

