Funeral In Absentia To Be Held For Deceased Of Earthquake

Published February 09, 2023

Funeral in absentia to be held for deceased of earthquake

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration will hold a funeral in absentia for the people who have lost their lives in the devastating earthquake of Türkiye and Syria.

The funeral would be held after the Friday prayer gathering at 1:30 pm which will be attended by the prominent dignitaries of twin cities, members of civil society, a senior official of Islamabad administration, and the public at large.

At least 15,000 people are dead in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which hit Turkiye and neighbouring Syria on Monday, toppling thousands of buildings including many apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands of people injured or homeless.

An official 51-member Pakistani rescue team had already landed in Istanbul to handle rescue activities.

