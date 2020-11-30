Funeral of 11 victims of Pannu Aqal accident offered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Moving scenes were witnessed at the funeral of eleven victims including nine of a family who met an accident on Sunday night at Sanghi, Pannu Aqal on National Highway here on Monday.

The ill-fated family was going to Karachi for a wedding ceremony when the van they were boarding in turned turtle after a trailer hit it from the rear side.

All eleven people including seven children and four women died on the spot.

When the bodies of the victims reached Fareedabad, a suburb area of city, the residents were having teary eyes.

The deceased were identified as Rizwan, Hanan, Tahira, Rehman, Noor, Fatima, Iram, Fatima, Laiba, Robina and an unknown.

Whole atmosphere of the area turned gloomy after arrival of the bodies.

Later, the funeral was offered which was attended by a large number of people. The unfortunate family was of a local journalist, Mumtaz Hussain.