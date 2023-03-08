UrduPoint.com

Funeral Of Cop Martyred In Census Team Attack Offered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 09:47 PM

The funeral prayer of police constable Gul Faraz, who embraced martyrdom while safeguarding Census team, has been offered here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, Dera with honour and protocol on Wednesday

According to a police spokesman, Gul Faraz was martyred in a firing attack on a police mobile while providing security to the Census team here in Garah Mastaan in the jurisdiction of Daraban Police Station. Four other policemen ASI Hayat Ullah, Aftab Ahmad, Muhammad Naeem and Driver Sabir were injured in the ambush.

The funeral prayer was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria, Regional Police Officer Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, Station Commander Brigadier Rashid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad, DPO Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani, SSP CTD Dera, SP Investigation Dera, SP FRP Dera Region and other senior officers and jawans of the police.

A smartly turned-out contingent of police presented a salute to the martyred.

Later, the provincial agriculture minister, RPO, Brigadier Rashid Khan and DPO Dera laid wreaths on the coffins of the martyr.

On this occasion, Regional Police Officer Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi paid tribute to the martyred constable and said that the blood of the martyr would not be allowed to go in vain.

He said the morale of the Dera Police was high and the criminals responsible for the attack would be held accountable soon.

