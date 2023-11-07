Open Menu

Funeral Of Cops Martyred In Darazinda Attack Offered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The funeral prayer of two policemen, who embraced martyrdom in an attack on Oil and Gas Company in Darazinda Tehsil, has been offered here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines with official protocol on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, two policemen named Rehmat Elahi and Khan Arif were martyred and three other policemen named Alamsher, Fazal ur Rehman and Atta ur Rehman got got injured in armed attack on Oil and Gas Company here in Darazinda Tehsil.

The funeral prayers of the martyred police cops was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SP Investigation Dera, SP FRP Dera Region, SP Saddar, SP Headquarters and other senior police officers.

A smartly dressed police squad also presented a salute to the coffins of martyred policemen.

Later, the RPO visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Dera and inquired after the health of injured policemen. The regional police chief checked the treatment facilities being given to the injured personnel.

Speaking on this occasion, he paid tribute to the courage and bravery of the policemen for fighting against the terrorism. He said that the whole police department was proud of them and the blood of the martyrs would not go in vain.

He said the morale of the police force was high and the elements involved in the attack would be brought to justice.

APP/slm

