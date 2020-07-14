Funeral of former MNA Liaqat Dogar offered

Funeral prayer of former parliamentarian, Malik Liaqat Dogar who was also uncle of National Assembly Chief Whip offered here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Funeral prayer of former parliamentarian, Malik Liaqat Dogar who was also uncle of National Assembly Chief Whip offered here on Tuesday.

Led by ex Federal minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi, a large number of people among politicians attended the funeral held at Dogar park.

Besides family and friends senior politician Javid Hashmi, PTI PMAs, Dr Akhtar Malik, Nadeem Qureshi, Mian Abdullah Tariq, Wasim Khan Badozi, Mahinder Pall Singh, Zaheer uddin, Haji Javid Ansari, former provincial ministers , Babu Nafees Ansari, Abdul Waheed Arain, joulaists, Shaukat Ishfaq, Mazhar Javid, Jabbar Mufti and many others.

Later, he was laid to rest in his local graveyard.

It merits mentioning here that Liaqat Dogar was brother of late Senator Malik Salauddin Dogar.