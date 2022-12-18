UrduPoint.com

Funeral Of Lakki Marwat Terrorist Attack Martyrs Offered

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Funeral of Lakki Marwat terrorist attack martyrs offered

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of the four police officials, who embraced martyrdom during an armed attack on the Baragai police station late at night on Saturday, has been offered here in Lakki Police Lines on Sunday.

The funeral was offered with full official protocol and honour which was also attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu Syed Ashfaq Anwar, District Police Officer Lakki Marwat Zia ud Din Ahmad, senior military and civil administration officials, relatives of the deceased besides large number of the local elders.

The smartly turned-out contingent of police presented salutes to the martyred cops. The RPO, DPO, and other participants laid floral wreaths on the coffins of martyred policemen wrapped in the national flag.

The unidentified assailants attacked the Baragai police station with hand grenades and rocket launchers at midnight which resulted in the martyrdom of four policemen, including Head constable Ibrahim, Constable Imran, Elite Force constable Khair ur Rehman and Constable Sabz Ali.

At the funerals, the RPO condoled with the heirs of the martyrs and paid tribute to the services of police martyrs for the department. He said the sacrifices of police martyrs would not go in vain.

He vowed that the elements involved in this cowardly attack would be brought to justice soon.

He reiterated the determination that the war against terrorism would be continued till the elimination of the last terrorist.

The RPO said the police and the public were on the same page against the terrorists and steps were being taken to establish law and order with the support of the people.

He said the police would not hesitate to make any sacrifice to keep the national flag high.

The public should avoid giving shelter to terrorists and inform the police immediately in case they notice any suspected activity around them, he added.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Bannu Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Police Station Same Lakki Marwat Sunday Prayer

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

11 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

20 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

20 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

20 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.