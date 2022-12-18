Funeral of Lakki Marwat terrorist attack martyrs offered

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of the four police officials, who embraced martyrdom during an armed attack on the Baragai police station late at night on Saturday, has been offered here in Lakki Police Lines on Sunday.

The funeral was offered with full official protocol and honour which was also attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu Syed Ashfaq Anwar, District Police Officer Lakki Marwat Zia ud Din Ahmad, senior military and civil administration officials, relatives of the deceased besides large number of the local elders.

The smartly turned-out contingent of police presented salutes to the martyred cops. The RPO, DPO, and other participants laid floral wreaths on the coffins of martyred policemen wrapped in the national flag.

The unidentified assailants attacked the Baragai police station with hand grenades and rocket launchers at midnight which resulted in the martyrdom of four policemen, including Head constable Ibrahim, Constable Imran, Elite Force constable Khair ur Rehman and Constable Sabz Ali.

At the funerals, the RPO condoled with the heirs of the martyrs and paid tribute to the services of police martyrs for the department. He said the sacrifices of police martyrs would not go in vain.

He vowed that the elements involved in this cowardly attack would be brought to justice soon.

He reiterated the determination that the war against terrorism would be continued till the elimination of the last terrorist.

The RPO said the police and the public were on the same page against the terrorists and steps were being taken to establish law and order with the support of the people.

He said the police would not hesitate to make any sacrifice to keep the national flag high.

The public should avoid giving shelter to terrorists and inform the police immediately in case they notice any suspected activity around them, he added.