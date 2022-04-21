UrduPoint.com

Funeral Of Martyred ASI Offered At Police Lines

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 03:17 PM

The funeral prayer of martyred police ASI, Rahim Shah Khan was offered here at Malak Saad Shaheed Police Lines with complete official honor on Thursday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of martyred police ASI, Rahim Shah Khan was offered here at Malak Saad Shaheed Police Lines with complete official honor on Thursday morning.

The funeral prayer was attended by CCPO Muhammad Ejaz Khan, SSP Operations Haroon Rashid, 102 Brigade army officers, SSP Investigation Shehzada Kokat, Divisional SPs, SDPOs and police officials.

A smartly turned out contingent of the police presented salute to the coffin of the martyred ASI. CCPO Ejaz Khan and other police high-ups laid wreath on the coffin of the martyred ASI. Later the body of the martyred cop was sent to his native area, Khan Mahi, Charsadda district for burial.

