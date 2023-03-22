Funeral of martyred Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Burki offered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Burki, who was martyred by terrorists in South Waziristan the other day, has been offered here at Baisakhi Ground on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer was led by Qari Khalil Ahmad Siraj and attended by Station Commander Brigadier Muhammad Rashid, Regional Police Officer(RPO) Dera Abdul Ghafur Afridi, District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani and others.

Foolproof security arrangements were made on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Brigadier Mustafa Kamal was martyred on Tuesday in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Angoor Ada area of South Waziristan wherein seven other security personnel were also injured.

Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Burki left behind his wife, son and daughter.