Funeral of martyred constable held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The funeral prayer of martyred constable Ghulam Rasool of Lahore Police

was held at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here on Thursday.

Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, IG Punjab

Dr Usman Anwar, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG (Investigations)

Zeshan Asghar, DIG (Organized Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations)

Faisal Kamran, and senior officers attended the funeral prayer.

Constable Ghulam Rasool, posted in Judicial Wing, was gunned down by an unknown

motorcyclist in Taxali Gate area.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana paid homage to the martyr

by laying a floral wreath on his mortal remains.

A prayer was also offered for the salvation

of the soul of Constable Ghulam Rasool and the police contingents paid their respects

to the martyr. The CCPO Lahore hailed the sacrifice of constable Ghulam Rasool.

The constable belonged to Sharqpur left behind a son and two daughters.

The CCPO Lahore and other senior police officers condoled with the bereaved

family and eulogized his services for the department.

The CCPO Lahore stated that special teams had been formed for the arrest of culprits.

The killers of constable would soon be apprehended and brought them to justice, he added.