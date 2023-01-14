Funeral of martyred DSP to be offered at Mathra area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The funeral of martyred Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Badhabair, Sardar Hussain Shaheed would be performed at around 3 pm.

DSP Hussain who embraced martyrdom due to an attack by terrorists on Sarband Police Station during wee hours of last night, belonged to Peshawar.

According to the Police, DSP Sardar Hussain was a resident of Mathra area of Peshawar on Warsak road and would be laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

