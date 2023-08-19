Funeral of martyred FC soldier offered with military honors

The funeral prayer of the brave Frontier Constabulary (FC) soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice in Terah was offered with military honours in the ancestral village of Nazarabad Khanpur

The martyred soldier, Syed Munazim Hussain Shah, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty in Terah, was laid to rest in the Nazarabad area of Tehsil Khanpur, district Haripur, amongst a heartfelt gathering of mourners, local residents, municipal representatives, and dignitaries from the Pakistan Army.

The funeral procession was marked by military precision, a smartly turned out contingent of the Pak Army presented him with a guard of honour and also laid a floral wreath on the grave of the martyred soldier.

Amidst the gathering, the father of the martyr, Syed Mukhtar Hussain Shah, expressed profound pride and deep sorrow for the loss of his son. He underlined that his son's sacrifice for the country brings not only an honour but also a sense of responsibility to continue supporting the nation.

He expressed his willingness to make further sacrifices if required for the well-being and security of the nation.

Syed Munazim Hussain Shah's valour and dedication to his duty were highlighted during the funeral proceedings.

His service in a critical area underscores the unwavering commitment and bravery exhibited by the Pakistani security forces in upholding the peace and stability of the nation.