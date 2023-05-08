UrduPoint.com

Funeral Of Martyred Police Constable Held With Full Honors In Charsadda

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Funeral of martyred Police Constable held with full honors in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of police constable Muzamil Khan, who was martyred in firing by unknown miscreants in Atmanzai, was performed at Police Line Charsadda with full official honors on Monday.

The funeral prayer was attended by Regional Police Officer Mardan Muhammad Ali Khan Gandapur, DPO Charsadda Muhammad Arif, Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Adnan Fareed, and other senior police and army officers.

During the funeral, the senior officials laid flowers on the body of the martyr and honoured him with prayers.

Regional Police Officer Muhammad Ali Khan Gandapur met with the family of the martyr and paid tribute for his services to the police department.

He assured them that the police department would provide all possible support to the family.

The senior police officer said that the morale of the police force was high and that they were equipped with modern weapons to combat any challenge.

He emphasized that the blood of the martyred constable would not go in vain and that the police would use all available resources to bring the accused involved in the incident to justice.

