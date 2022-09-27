UrduPoint.com

Funeral Of Martyred Police Constable Offered

The funeral prayer of police constable Saifur Rehman, who was martyred in an attack on MPA Aghaz Khan Gandapur's house last night, offered here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines on Tuesday

The funeral was largely attended by the senior police officials and jawans.

The special contingents of the police force on this occasion presented salute to the coffin of the martyred cop.

The body was later shifted to Hathala, the cop's hometown for burial.

It is worth mentioning here that an armed attack on the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly on Monday night had left a constable martyred and another injured.

Meanwhile, Kulachi police registered first information report (FIR) against unknown assailants on the report of Arez Khan Gandapoor.

