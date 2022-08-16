UrduPoint.com

Funeral Of Martyred Police Constables Held

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Funeral of martyred police constables held

The funeral prayer of martyred constables of Tank Police was held with full protocol here at District Police Officer's office on Tuesday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of martyred constables of Tank Police was held with full protocol here at District Police Officer's office on Tuesday.

The officers and officials from administration, police and other agencies including security forces participated in the funeral prayers. The Tank Tehsil Mayor and media representatives also participated in the funeral.

Two constables of Tank police named Muhammad Nisar and Pir Rahman were martyred earlier today by unknown persons while performing security duty for polio team in the limits of Gomal police station.

The funeral of the martyred constables was attended by D.

I. Khan Commissioner Amir Afaq, RPO Shaukat Abbas, DPO Tank Waqar Ahmed, DC Tank Hamidullah Khattak and FC DO Sarmast Khan, Tehsil Mayor Tank Saddam Khan Bhatni along with security forces and officers of other institutions, media representatives and Tank Police personnel.

On this occasion, all the officers placed floral wreaths on the dead bodies of the martyrs and saluted them, while the squad of of Tank Police also saluted the bodies.

After the funeral prayer, special prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs, the establishment of long-lasting peace in the country.

