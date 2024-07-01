Funeral of martyred police officer Ejaz Khan held with officials honors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The funeral prayer for police officer Ejaz Khan, who was martyred in the Takhtabag Checkpost attack, was conducted with full official honors at the Police Lines Khyber on Monday. A police contingent presented a ceremonial salute to the fallen officer.

As per details, the ceremony was attended by DPO Khyber Saleem Abbas Kolachi, other police officers, local dignitaries, and the martyr's family. Participants laid flowers on the martyr's coffin and offered prayers for his high status in the afterlife.

DPO Khyber expressed his condolences to the martyr's family and paid heartfelt tribute to Ejaz Khan,honoring his sacrifice and dedication.