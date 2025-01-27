Open Menu

Funeral Of Martyred Police Official Offered In Police Lines Khyber

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 08:14 PM

Funeral of martyred police official offered in Police Lines Khyber

The funeral prayer of police official Abdul Wali, martyred in Bara by unidentified armed assailants, was offered with full state honors at Police Lines Khyber on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The funeral prayer of police official Abdul Wali, martyred in Bara by unidentified armed assailants, was offered with full state honors at Police Lines Khyber on Monday.

A smartly dressed police contingent presented a guard of honor to the martyred officer.

The ceremony was attended by CCPO Peshawar Qasim Ali, DPO Khyber Rai Mazhar Iqbal, DC Khyber Bilal Shahid Rao, SP Investigation Roohul Ameen, other police officials, local elders, and the family members of the martyr.

The participants laid floral wreaths on the martyr’s coffin and prayed for his elevated status in the hereafter.

Expressing condolences to the martyr’s family, CCPO Peshawar paid rich tributes to the fallen officer. He assured the family that the sacrifice of the martyr would not go in vain, and those responsible for the incident would be identified and brought to justice soon.

APP/vak

