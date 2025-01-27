Funeral Of Martyred Police Official Offered In Police Lines Khyber
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 08:14 PM
The funeral prayer of police official Abdul Wali, martyred in Bara by unidentified armed assailants, was offered with full state honors at Police Lines Khyber on Monday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The funeral prayer of police official Abdul Wali, martyred in Bara by unidentified armed assailants, was offered with full state honors at Police Lines Khyber on Monday.
A smartly dressed police contingent presented a guard of honor to the martyred officer.
The ceremony was attended by CCPO Peshawar Qasim Ali, DPO Khyber Rai Mazhar Iqbal, DC Khyber Bilal Shahid Rao, SP Investigation Roohul Ameen, other police officials, local elders, and the family members of the martyr.
The participants laid floral wreaths on the martyr’s coffin and prayed for his elevated status in the hereafter.
Expressing condolences to the martyr’s family, CCPO Peshawar paid rich tributes to the fallen officer. He assured the family that the sacrifice of the martyr would not go in vain, and those responsible for the incident would be identified and brought to justice soon.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App
DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum
Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of 'Girass Agricultural' company
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange signs MoU with Iraqi Securities Commission
Funeral of martyred police official offered in Police Lines Khyber
Tarar assures resolution of Sindh, Balochistan water concerns in Senate
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract
PM congratulates Lukashenko on victory in presidential election of Belarus
Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s smaller cities
Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder
Lebanese try again to return to southern border villages
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Funeral of martyred police official offered in Police Lines Khyber5 minutes ago
-
Tarar assures resolution of Sindh, Balochistan water concerns in Senate5 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Lukashenko on victory in presidential election of Belarus5 minutes ago
-
Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s smaller cities44 minutes ago
-
Senate panels present key Reports in Upper House of Parliament41 minutes ago
-
Divisional Intelligence Committee meets to bolster security in Dera Ghazi Khan41 minutes ago
-
All available resources to be utilized for welfare of visually impaired persons : AD Pirzado41 minutes ago
-
IHC summons Superintendent Adiala jail in person41 minutes ago
-
Grand wedding ceremony held under Dhi Rani program1 hour ago
-
KP EPC forms panel to propose changes in curriculum1 hour ago
-
Experts stress need for Community-Based Research to address decline in onion production1 hour ago
-
Contacts, negotiations among parties spirit of democracy: PM1 hour ago