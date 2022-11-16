Funeral of Martyred policemen offered

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 08:44 PM

The funeral prayer of the six police officials who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during an armed attack on police van earlier today was held here at Lakki Police Lines on Wednesday

The martyrs were laid to rest with full official protocol and honor. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazim Jah Ansari, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar, District Police Officer Zia ud Din Ahmad, senior military and civil administration's officials, relatives of the deceased besides a large number of local elders attended the funeral.

The unidentified assailants carried out armed attack on police van of Abbas Khattak police post on Wednesday morning which resulted in the martyrdom of six personnel, including ASI Alam Din, LHC Zubair, Constable Mahmood Khan (FC), Constable Ahmad Noor (DFC), Usman Ali (FRP) and Dil Jan driver.

The criminals are still at larger; security forces have cordoned off the area and are conducting search operations.

