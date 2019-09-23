UrduPoint.com
Funeral Of Mother Of President PTI Sindh Held

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:37 PM

Funeral of mother of President PTI Sindh held

The funeral of the mother of President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Haleem Adil Sheikh was largely attended by noted social and political figures here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The funeral of the mother of President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Haleem Adil Sheikh was largely attended by noted social and political figures here on Monday.

The namaz-e-janaza of the deceased was offered after Zohar prayers at Al-Falah Masjid P.N.T Colony nearby Punjab Chowrangi here.

Later, the deceased was buried in the Airport Graveyard here.

Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping, Ali Zaidi, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and others attended the funeral.

The soyem of the mother of Haleem Adil Sheikh will be held at the residence of Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday.

