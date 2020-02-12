Funeral of Muzzafargarh building collapse tragedy offered

Thousand of people attended the funeral of six out of eight victims of building collapse tragedy at Fayyaz Park on Wednesday noon

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Thousand of people attended the funeral of six out of eight victims of building collapse tragedy at Fayyaz Park on Wednesday noon.

Bodies of two victims hailing from Multan were dispatched to city for burial.

Moving scenes were witnessed at the time of funeral attended by people from all walks of life including parliamentarians, traders, lawyers, doctors, police and Rescue 1122 officials etc.

Among others Punjab CM adviser, Sardar Abdul Hai Dasti, MPA, Raza Bokhari, ex-MNAs, RPO DG Khan, Imran Ahmed, DC, Amjad Shoaib, DPO, Nadeem Abbas and local politicians attended the funeral.

Later, the deceased were buried in Ghous Hamza graveyard.