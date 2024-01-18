Open Menu

Funeral Of PEMRA Chairman's Elder Brother On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Zafar Baig, the elder brother of Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Salim Baig passed away in Lahore on Thursday.

His funeral prayer will be offered on Saturday, January 20, at 559 C, Faisal Town, Lahore, said a press release.

