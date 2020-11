Funeral of younger brother of Auqaf minister held

The funeral of Syed Faiz ul Hassan Shah, younger brother of Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah, was held at Railway Training School Walton here on Wednesday

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah, Secretary Auqaf, DG Auqaf and a large number of people of different walks of life attended the Namaz-e-Janaza.

Later,body of Syed Faiz ul Hassan Shah was taken to native village Marala Zafarwal in district Narowal for burial.