Funeral Prayer, Burial Of Dr Aamir Liaqat Hussain Delayed

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 10, 2022 | 04:09 PM

The children do not want autopsy of their father while police have demanded autopsy and have advised the family to seek court permission if they don't his autopsy.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2022) The funeral and burial of famous tv host and PTI MNA Aamir Liaqat Hussain delayed due to uncertain complications.

The funeral of Dr. Aamir was due at 2 pm but it got delay because the police wanted to hold his autopsy.

However, the son and daughter of the politician refused autopay of their father.

The police advised the family to approach the court if they did not want autopsy.

Following the police advice, the children of the politician went to the court to seek permission and thus, the funeral prayer of Aamir Liaqat Hussain got delayed.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Bushra Iqbal said that due to "undue circumstances", Liaquat's funeral prayers haven been delayed.

The news of his demise spread like a fire of jungle and the citizens expressed sorrow and grief over his sudden death.

