Funeral Prayer For ASI Azhar Iqbal Offered

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The funeral prayer for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Azhar Iqbal was offered on Thursday at the Police Lines Headquarters.

According to police spokesperson Inspector General (IG) police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, senior police officers, and a large number of police officials attended the funeral prayer for ICT Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Azhar Iqbal at the Police Lines Headquarters.

He said a guard of honor was presented by a contingent of police, and the coffins were draped with flower wreaths by the IG police and other officials.

He said police officers shouldered the coffins, and later the bodies were sent to their respective native town.

He said IG condoled with the family of the deceased and said that Islamabad Police stands with the bereaved family and will take care of them in every possible way.

He said Ali Nasir Rizvi also issued orders to the senior police officers to provide full support to the family of the deceased, saying that every officer of the police force is a valuable asset for me, their families will be taken care of in every way.

/APP-rzr-mkz

