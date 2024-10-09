Funeral Prayer For Constable Furqan At Police Lines HQ
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police the funeral prayer of Islamabad Police Constable Furqan Haider was offered at Police Lines Headquarters on Wednesday.
According to a police statement Inspector General (IG) police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, senior police officers and a large number of police officials offered the funeral prayer.
He said a smartly turned-out contingent of the police personnel presented a guard of honour.
He said IG and senior police officials draped the coffins with flower wreaths and recited fatihah.
Police officers shouldered the coffins and later the body was sent to his respective native town, he added.
IG Ali Nasir Rizvi condoled with the family of the deceased and said that Islamabad Police stands with the bereaved family and will take care of them in every possible way, he added.
IG also issued orders to the senior police officers to provide full support to the family of the deceased, saying that every officer of the police force is a valuable asset for me, their families will be taken care of in every way, he said.
